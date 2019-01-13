Smith, Carrington lead No. 6 Stanford's rout of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 20 points, DiJonai Carrington added 19 and No. 6 Stanford rolled past Arizona 78-48 on Sunday to complete a two-game Pac-12 road sweep in the desert.

Smith made four of six 3-pointers and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Cardinal, who turned the game into a rout with a 27-0 run at the end of the first half and the start of the second.

Arizona's Aari McDonald, who entered the game as the nation's leading scorer at 26 points per game, scored 17 but was just 6 of 22 from the field and 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

Overall the Wildcats shot 26 percent, 5 of 21 on 3s, and had to pick it up in the final quarter to bring the statistic that high.

Stanford (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12), meanwhile, shot 44 percent and was 13 of 31 on 3s.

Arizona (13-3, 3-2) had beaten ranked opponents — Arizona State and California — in its last two home games. But the Wildcats were no match for bigger, sharpshooting Stanford.

The Cardinal led by as many as 38 in beating the Wildcats for the seventh time in a row and 32nd in their last 33 meetings.

Stanford scored the first five points of the game and led all the way.

The Cardinal used an 11-3 run to go up 25-12 early in the second quarter. Baskets by Dominique McBryde and McDonald cut it to 25-16 with 6:35, then Stanford took off, and Arizona never scored the rest of the half.

Carrington sank consecutive 3s to ignite the 19-0 run that turned the game into a rout. Carrington sank another 3, Kiana Williams and Smith each added one and Stanford led at the half 44-16.

The run reached 27-0 when the Cardinal scored the first eight points of the second half, with Smith's 3 giving Stanford its biggest lead at 52-16.

Arizona shot 19 percent (7 of 36) in the first half, making 2 of 15 shots in the second quarter, when the Wildcats were outscored 23-4. Stanford made 9 of 12 shots in the second quarter, including 5 of 6 3s.

McDonald took 14 shots in the first two quarters but made only four. She missed all four of her first-half 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford, with one of its more dominant performances of the season, made it clear where the real power in the Pac-12 still resides. The Cardinal dispatched of No. 19 Arizona State before demolishing Arizona. Stanford's conference schedule the rest of the way is favorable, with home games against Oregon State, Oregon and Arizona State as well as a home-and-home set with Cal.

Arizona is vastly improved from previous years and has one of the country's most intriguing players in McDonald, but the Wildcats were tentative and off the mark shooting against Stanford. Maybe the Wildcats, who beat No. 24 California 60-55 on Friday, can be competitive again in their upcoming trip to the state of Oregon.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At Colorado Friday night.

Arizona: At Oregon State Friday night.

