Skaggs pitches season-high 7 1/3, Angels beat Jays 3-1

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Nathan Denette, AP Photo: Nathan Denette, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Skaggs pitches season-high 7 1/3, Angels beat Jays 3-1 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Skaggs pitched into the eighth inning, Kole Calhoun and Brian Goodwin hit solo home runs, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Tuesday night.

Skaggs (6-6) went a season-best 7 1/3 innings. He allowed a run and three hits, walked none and struck out six to win consecutive starts for the first time since beating Kansas City on April 26 and Toronto on May 2.

Ty Buttrey got two outs in the eighth, and Hansel Robles finished for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

Luis Rengifo had two hits as the Angels remained unbeaten in five meetings with the Blue Jays this season. Los Angeles has won 17 of 23 games in Toronto.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for the Blue Jays, who have lost a season-worst six straight at home.

Skaggs retired his first 11 batters before Gurriel hit a two-out homer in the fourth. The shot was his eighth in 23 games since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on May 24.

Calhoun tied it with a drive off the right field foul screen to begin the fifth, his 16th. Two outs later, Goodwin connected to put the Angels in front. The homer was Goodwin's seventh.

Both homers came off right-hander Marcus Stroman (4-9), who allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. Stroman has lost three of his past four decisions.

Calhoun also homered in Monday's 10-5 win for the Angels. He's gone deep three times in five games against Toronto.

Tim Mayza replaced Stroman after Kevan Smith reached on an infield single to begin the eighth. Mayza struck out pinch-hitter Justin Upton, and Rengifo singled before Tommy LaStella made it 3-1 with an RBI groundout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: SS Andrelton Simmons (left ankle) was scheduled to play five innings at rookie-level Orem on Tuesday, with by a seven-inning stint on tap Wednesday. ... Upton was held out of the starting lineup but hit for Goodwin in the eighth. Upton returned to the lineup Monday after being out since March because of turf toe on his left foot.

Blue Jays: 1B Justin Smoak (left quadriceps) and RHP Edwin Jackson (strained lower back) were placed on the 10-day injured list. Toronto recalled OF Billy McKinney and RHP Justin Shafer from Triple-A Buffalo. ... OF Teoscar Hernandez, who left Monday's game because of a sprained left wrist, was held out of the lineup and is day to day. Hernandez was injured when he crashed into an unpadded section of the outfield fence while trying to make a catch.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-1, 4.57) is winless in four starts since being activated off the injured list. Heaney missed the first 51 games of the season because of a sore elbow.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-8, 5.04) has lost seven straight decisions since beating Oakland on April 27. He's 1-4 with a 3.42 ERA in five career games against the Angels.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports