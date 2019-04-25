Shome, Jackson-Hamel score late in Impact's win over Revs

Montreal Impact's Anthony Jackson-Hamel (11) and Orji Okwonkwo (18) celebrate a goal by Shamit Shome (28) during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. less Montreal Impact's Anthony Jackson-Hamel (11) and Orji Okwonkwo (18) celebrate a goal by Shamit Shome (28) during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, April 24, ... more Photo: Stew Milne, AP Photo: Stew Milne, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Shome, Jackson-Hamel score late in Impact's win over Revs 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Shamit Shome and Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored six minutes apart late in the second half and the Montreal Impact beat the New England Revolution 3-0 on Wednesday night

Montreal (4-3-2) ended a three-match scoreless stretch on the road. New England (2-6-1) has lost three of its last five games.

Shome opened the scoring in the 79th minute by knocking home a rebound after goalkeeper Cody Cropper lost control of Daniel Lovitz's free kick. Jackson-Hamel redirected Lovitz's cross 14 minutes after entering as a second-half substitute for his first goal of the season.

In second-half stoppage time, Jackson-Hamel cut back his defender on a breakaway and rolled it through his legs for a goal inside the far post.

Cropper denied Maximiliano Urruti's free kick in the 42nd minute for his fifth save in the first half. Cropper finished with six saves.