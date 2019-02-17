Sharma's double-double helps Stanford beat UCLA 104-80

Stanford center Josh Sharma (20) dunks against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford center Josh Sharma (20) dunks against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. Photo: Tony Avelar, AP Photo: Tony Avelar, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Sharma's double-double helps Stanford beat UCLA 104-80 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Not even a 35-minute delay at halftime to replace the backboards distracted Josh Sharma or his Stanford teammates.

Sharma scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds to help Stanford beat UCLA 104-80 on Saturday night.

"We came out strong in the second half," Sharma said. "We got it up to a 20-point lead in a short amount of time. We tried to stay focused and stay loose."

KZ Okpala added 20 points for the Cardinal (14-11, 7-6 Pac-12), who have won five of six. Cormac Ryan scored 14 of his season-high 19 points in the first half.

"We wanted to be prepared when we came out," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. "We treated it more as a beginning of a game situation. It worked out well."

Jaylen Hands scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Bruins (13-13, 6-7), who have lost four of five. Jules Bernard scored 19 points.

Daejon Davis finished with 12 points and 11 assists for Stanford.

"To come back in this way was huge," Ryan said. "He was finding guys and has a lot of energy. I hope we keep it rolling."

Both backboards were replaced during halftime. One of the rims appeared shaky during the first half and then came loose.

The delay didn't bother the Cardinal, who built a 64-43 advantage in the first five minutes.

After trailing by 23 with 11:51 to play, the Bruins used full-court pressure and drew within nine seven minutes later.

Stanford scored the next 10 points to pull away.

"We just got whipped," Bruins interim coach Murray Bartow said. "It had nothing to do with the delay or anything else. They were much more ready for us, they were much more high-energy than us. I thought we got whipped in the first half; the delay had nothing to do with it. Our defense has kept us in games, but man, tonight, we just had no answer."

UCLA raced to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game before Ryan hit his first 3-pointer, sparking a run that put the Cardinal ahead to stay.

Ryan was 4 of 5 from long range in the first half, leading Stanford to a 49-40 lead at the intermission.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA's Hands has scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games. The sophomore, the Pac-12 leader in assists, reached 20-plus points for the second time in three games after not doing so in his first 23. ... The Bruins had won seven of their last nine games, including three straight, against Stanford. ... The Bruins tied their season-high for made free throws, matching the 25 they made against LMU in December.

Stanford has been playing with a lot of confidence lately and has beaten UCLA three straight at home. The Cardinal has the opportunity to acquire one of the four top seeds with games coming up against the Arizona and Washington schools. ... Sharma put together back-to-back games of double-digit scoring for just the second time this season. ... Davis recorded his first double-double of the season and the third of his career.

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts Oregon State on Thursday.

Stanford travels to Arizona State on Wednesday.