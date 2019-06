Sharks sign D Erik Karlsson to 8-year deal

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018, file photo, San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, from Sweden, watches during a break in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in San Jose, Calif. Karlsson has undergone groin surgery before being eligible to become a free agent this summer, the Sharks said Wednesday, June 5, 2019. less FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018, file photo, San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, from Sweden, watches during a break in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in San Jose, Calif. ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sharks sign D Erik Karlsson to 8-year deal 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have re-signed pending free agent defenseman Erik Karlsson to an eight-year deal.

The Sharks announced the deal on Monday, two weeks before Karlsson was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. TSN first reported the deal that is expected to be worth more than $11 million per year.

The Sharks acquired the two-time Norris Trophy winner just before the start of last season from Ottawa as a one-year rental. Karlsson was hampered by groin injuries for much of his first season in San Jose but also showed flashes as he helped the Sharks reach the Western Conference final, where they lost to eventual champion St. Louis in six games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports