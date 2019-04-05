Sharks-Oilers Sums

San Jose 2 1 0—3 Edmonton 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 48, 2:03 (sh). 2, San Jose, Sorensen 17 (Thornton, Middleton), 8:52. 3, San Jose, Burns 15 (Hertl), 10:04. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (hooking), 0:43; Pavelski, SJ, (tripping), 12:11.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 49 (Benning, McDavid), 3:22. 5, San Jose, Nyquist 21 (Kane, Burns), 18:48. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Labanc (delay of game), 3:22; Lucic, EDM, (roughing), 10:37; Meier, SJ, (roughing), 10:37.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (hooking), 1:06; Cave, EDM, (hooking), 10:17; Burns, SJ, (hooking), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-10-5_27. Edmonton 8-13-7_28.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 10-8-4 (28 shots-26 saves). Edmonton, Stolarz 4-5-3 (27-24).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:29.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Andrew Smith.