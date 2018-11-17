Seymour, Pickett hit key 3s, Siena holds on for 61-58 win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sloan Seymour scored 14 points, hitting a pair of clutch 3-pointers late in the second half as well as a crucial jump shot with under a minute to go as Siena held off Norfolk State 61-58 Friday night in a game that went down to the wire.

Steven Whitley and Alex Long each pulled Norfolk State (2-3) within one in the last 1:25, but Seymour's jumper with just under minute to go was key. Siena called a timeout with 40 seconds remaining after Long made it 59-58.

The Spartans got the stop but Whitley missed the potential game-winner with a second to play, and still the game wasn't over. Siena's Kevin Degnan was fouled and made two free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining. Norfolk State called time, but didn't get a final shot off.

Seymour and Jalen Pickett each scored back-to-back 3s and Siena led 54-47 with 8:17 left and didn't trail again. Pickett scored 12, all from distance, and Evan Fisher added 13. The Saints made seven 3-pointers in the second half to one for Norfolk State in a game that saw 10 lead changes and five ties.