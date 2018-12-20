Seton Hall downs Sacred Heart 90-76 behind Mamukelashvili

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili scored a career-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers and eight rebounds and Seton Hall never trailed in beating Sacred Heart 90-76 on Wednesday night for the Pirates' fourth-straight win.

Myles Powell scored 14 points and Michael Nzei and Shavar Reynolds added 10 apiece for the Pirates (8-3), who turned 21 Sacred Heart turnovers into 24 points.

Reynolds' jumper capped Seton Hall's opening 18-4 run and the Pirates were up by as many as 19 points and led 54-37 at halftime.

Sacred Heart made it 55-42 on E.J. Anosike's putback early in the second half, but a 9-0 run pushed the lead to 22 and the final score is as close as the Pioneers would get.

Seton Hall outscored the Pioneers 46-34 in the paint and the Pirates' bench outscored the Sacred Heart's 27-19.

Aaron Clarke and Sean Hoehn scored 17 points apiece, Anosike added 13 and grabbed 12 rebounds, Cameron Parker had 12 points and Jare'l Spellman 10 for Sacred Heart (4-7).