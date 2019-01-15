Sestina scores 32 as Bucknell beats Holy Cross 93-78

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nate Sestina scored a career-high 32 points on 11-of-11 shooting, Kimbal Mackenzie topped the 1,000-point plateau, and Bucknell beat Holy Cross 93-78 Monday night for its third consecutive win.

Mackenzie, who finished with 17 points, hit a 3-pointer with 7:21 left in the first half that gave him 1,001 career points and pushed Bucknell's lead to 38-19. Avi Toomer added 13 points and Jimmy Sotos scored 10 with eight assists for the Bison (10-7, 4-1 Patriot League).

Bucknell used a 13-0 run to take a 35-17 lead with 7:59 left in the first half and led by at least nine points the rest of the way. Holy Cross went scoreless for nearly five minutes, committing four turnovers during the span.

The Bison took at 51-35 lead into the break, setting their season high for points in a first half while shooting 62.5 percent (20 of 32) from the field.

Jehyve Floyd scored a career-high tying 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Crusaders (11-7, 2-3). Austin Butler added 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Matt Faw scored 12.