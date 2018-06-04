Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury





Serena Williams of the U.S., right, and her sister Venus Williams plays Slovenia's Andreja Klepac and Spain's Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez during their double match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Paris.

In this Saturday July 3, 2004 file image Russia's Maria Sharapova embraces Serena Williams, after defeating her to win the Women's Singles final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon. The fourth-round French Open match between, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, Sunday June 3, 2018, will be their 22nd head-to-head meeting. Williams has won 19 of 21 so far, including 18 in a row. Both of Sharapova's victories came 14 years ago, including in the 2004 Wimbledon final.

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has called off her Grand Slam comeback, pulling out of the French Open because of a chest injury before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova.

Williams announced her withdrawal at a news conference at Roland Garros on Monday.

Williams' voice quivered as she said she can't serve because of a problem with her tight pectoral muscle.

She and Sharapova were scheduled to play a fourth-round match Monday.

