Serena, Venus Williams could meet in US Open 3rd round

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams have been drawn into a potential third-round matchup at the U.S. Open, which would be their earliest Grand Slam meeting in 20 years.

If the sisters do play each other, the winner could face No. 1-ranked Simona Halep in the fourth round.

That is the most intriguing possible matchup to emerge in the women's and men's brackets at Thursday's draw for the last major of the year.

This marks Serena's return to Flushing Meadows after missing the hard-court tournament in 2017. She gave birth to her daughter last Sept. 1.

She has won six of her 23 Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open and was given the No. 17 seed by the U.S. Tennis Association — nine places above her current ranking. Venus is seeded 16th.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis