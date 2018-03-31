Senators-Red Wings Sums
Updated 5:09 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
|Ottawa
|0 0 0—0
|Detroit
|0 1 1—2
First Period_None. Penalties_Hoffman, OTT, (holding), 2:36; Athanasiou, DET, (hooking), 5:40; Jensen, DET, (interference), 11:10.
Second Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 14 (Jensen, Mantha), 4:10. Penalties_Pageau, OTT, (high sticking), 0:43; Hicketts, DET, (slashing), 14:25.
Third Period_2, Detroit, Athanasiou 16 (Svechnikov, Kronwall), 4:29. Penalties_Athanasiou, DET, (delay of game), 1:55; Svechnikov, DET, (slashing), 7:48; Borowiecki, OTT, (holding), 10:41; Ryan, OTT, (slashing), 18:19.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-9-12_31. Detroit 5-11-11_27.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 5; Detroit 0 of 4.
Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 5-17-5 (27 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Howard 22-27-8 (31-31).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:30.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Evgeny Romasko. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Mark Shewchyk.