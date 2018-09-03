Seattle's Bird expected to wear protective mask for Game 5

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird lays on the court after taking an elbow to the face during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball semifinals playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Phoenix. Bird would leave the game and not return. less Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird lays on the court after taking an elbow to the face during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball semifinals playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, ... more Photo: Ralph Freso, AP Photo: Ralph Freso, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Seattle's Bird expected to wear protective mask for Game 5 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird is expected to play in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday night against Phoenix wearing a protective mask after suffering a broken nose in Game 4.

Bird said tests Monday showed no additional damage, and she went through practice later in the day.

Bird was injured midway through the second quarter of Game 4 when she took an accidental elbow to the face from teammate Breanna Stewart. Seattle led by as many as 17 in the first half, but Phoenix rallied to force Game 5 with an 86-84 victory.

It was the fifth time in her career Bird has broken her nose and while she had the protective mask with her in Phoenix, trainers couldn't get the bleeding to stop enough for her to return to the game.

It'll be a throwback for Bird, who suffered a broken nose during the 2004 WNBA playoffs. The Storm went on to their first league title that season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports