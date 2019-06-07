Seattle places OF Mitch Haniger on 10-day injured list

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day injured list and selected right-handed pitcher Tayler Scott from Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle announced the roster moves before opening a road trip against the Angels on Friday. Haniger suffered a ruptured testicle after a foul ball bounced up and hit him during Thursday's game against Houston. Haniger finished the at-bat but was eventually replaced.

It's the second unusual injury in Seattle's outfield this week. Braden Bishop landed on the injured list due to a lacerated spleen suffered after he was hit by a pitch in the minors. Haniger is struggling at the plate, hitting just .220.

Scott, 27, will make his major league debut in his first appearance and become the first South African pitcher to appear in the majors when he does. Scott was 3-2 in 19 appearances in the minors this season. He is a native of Johannesburg.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports