Seahawks QB Wilson sticking around: 'Seattle, we got a deal'

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Russell Wilson is sticking around with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson posted a video to social media early Tuesday saying, "Seattle, we got a deal," shortly after a reported midnight deadline for the Seahawks and their star quarterback to agree on a contract extension. Wilson's current deal — an $87.6 million, four-year contract — was signed at the start of training camp before the 2015 season and was set to expire at the end of next season.

Wilson wanted the Seahawks to come through with a new contract before the start of the team's offseason workout program, which began on Monday. Terms of his new deal were not immediately available.

Wilson is coming off arguably his best season as Seattle went a surprising 10-6 and earned an NFC wild card before losing to Dallas in the opening round of the playoffs. It was supposed to be a rebuilding year, but the Seahawks ended up ahead of schedule thanks to their return to a run-first offense and Wilson's exceptional performance when tasked to throw.

