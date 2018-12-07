Schwartzel eagles 17th on way to lead at South African Open

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Charl Schwartzel eagled the 17th on his way to an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead after the second round of the South African Open on Friday.

The 2011 Masters champion moved to 12-under 130 overall and replaced Louis Oosthuizen (70) at the top of the leaderboard at the Randpark Golf Club.

Schwartzel had six birdies but only took the lead with the eagle on his second-to-last hole when his approach bounced on the green and landed on the far fringe before the backspin kicked in.

Madalitso Muthiya (68) is second at 11 under.

Oosthuizen, ahead by a shot after the first round, dropped into a tie for third at 10 under with Kurt Kitayama (69) and Zander Lombard (68).

