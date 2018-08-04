Schwarber, Rizzo HR homer, Cubs hold off Padres 5-4

























Photo: Jeff Haynes, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 Chicago Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist, left, center fielder Albert Almora Jr., center, and right fielder Jason Heyward celebrate in the outfield after beating the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. The Cubs won the game 5-4. less Chicago Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist, left, center fielder Albert Almora Jr., center, and right fielder Jason Heyward celebrate in the outfield after beating the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in Chicago, ... more Photo: Jeff Haynes, AP Image 2 of 7 Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, right, watches his solo home run as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, looks on during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, right, watches his solo home run as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, looks on during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Photo: Jeff Haynes, AP Image 3 of 7 Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, watches his two run home run as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, looks on during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, watches his two run home run as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, looks on during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Photo: Jeff Haynes, AP Image 4 of 7 San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, reaches for the ball as Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist, right, slides in safely scoring a run during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. less San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, reaches for the ball as Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist, right, slides in safely scoring a run during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. ... more Photo: Jeff Haynes, AP Image 5 of 7 Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop (46) celebrates the last out against the San Diego Padres during a baseball game in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. The Cubs won the game 5-4. Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop (46) celebrates the last out against the San Diego Padres during a baseball game in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. The Cubs won the game 5-4. Photo: Jeff Haynes, AP Image 6 of 7 San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges watches his solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges watches his solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Photo: Jeff Haynes, AP Image 7 of 7 Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, in Chicago, on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Photo: Jeff Haynes, AP Schwarber, Rizzo HR homer, Cubs hold off Padres 5-4 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo homered in a five-run second inning and the Chicago Cubs hung on from there to beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Saturday.

Jason Heyward added three hits and an RBI for the NL Central leaders.

Kyle Hendricks (8-9) allowed four runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings to win his second straight start. He struck out seven and walked none.

The Chicago bullpen backed Hendricks with 3 1/3 hitless innings. Steve Cishek and Brandon Kintzler combined to retire seven straight batters, and Pedro Strop worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Austin Hedges homered for the second straight day and had two RBIs for the Padres.

Walker Lockett (0-2) allowed five runs on nine hits in five innings for the loss after replacing scheduled San Diego starter Joey Lucchesi. The left-hander did his pregame work and then was scratched because of an illness and sent back to the team hotel. He's expected to start on Sunday.

Schwarber's solo homer in the second opened the scoring. Later in the inning, Addison Russell made it 2-0 with a run-scoring single and Rizzo followed with a two-run shot for a 4-0 lead. Heyward capped the five-run burst with an RBI single.

San Diego was hitless through the first three innings before closing the gap with a three-run fourth. After Travis Jankowski led off with a bunt single and advanced to second on a throwing error by Hendricks, Manuel Margot hit an RBI double and Hunter Renfroe had a sacrifice fly. Hedges' solo homer made it 5-3.

The Padres made it 5-4 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Hedges.

ROSTER MOVES

The Padres put LF Wil Myers on the 10-day DL with a left foot bone bruise before the game. The move is retroactive to Friday. OF Franmil Reyes was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Reyes has played 38 games for the Padres this season, batting .221 with six home runs and eight RBIs in 104 at-bats.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (triceps and elbow injuries) threw a 55-pitch bullpen on Saturday. He said he was pain-free and "very optimistic" about returning to the rotation this season. He has made just eight starts this season and last pitched on May 20.

UP NEXT

Cubs ace Jon Lester (12-4, 3.22 ERA) looks to bounce back from a recent rough stretch in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday. The left-hander is 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA in his last three starts. Lucchesi (5-6, 3.74) goes for the Padress.