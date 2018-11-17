Schneider's late 3 helps UC Davis beat Texas A&M-CC in OT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Siler Schneider nailed a 3-point jumper in overtime to help UC Davis hold off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 57-54 on Saturday afternoon for its first win of the season.

Schneider hit UC-Davis' only field goal in the extra period. Stefan Gonzalez and TJ Shorts II made three free throws in the final minutes of overtime to secure the victory. Texas A&M- Corpus Christi's Myles Smith missed a 3-point attempt with six seconds left. Caleb Fuller grabbed the rebound to secure the win.

A.J. John drilled a trey with 20 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 51-51 and send it to the extra period.

Schneider finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (1-3). John added 11 points and Shorts and Joe Mooney chipped in 10 apiece. Shorts also dished out five assists and had three steals.

Myles Smith had 12 points and Jake Babic added 11 for the Islanders (3-2).