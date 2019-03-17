Scheifele, Hellebuyck lead Jets past Flames, 2-1

Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault (85) scores on Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Smith (41) during the second period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored his 34th goal of the season, Mathieu Perreault had the winner and the Winnipeg Jets beat Calgary 2-1 on Saturday night to end the Flames' winning streak at three games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves, allowing only Mark Jankowski's goal. Mike Smith stopped 19 shots for the Flames.

Scheifele opened the scoring with nine seconds remaining in the first period, taking a pass from defenseman Ben Chiarot across the front of the crease and beating Smith over his glove.

Jankowski tied it with a short-handed goal at 7:16 of the second period. Perreault put the Jets in front at 10:18 on the same power play with Mikael Backlund serving a double-minor for high-sticking Bryan Little.

NOTES: Blake Wheeler assisted on Scheifele's goal, giving the Winnipeg captain 19 points in the last 12 games. ... Flames defenseman Michael Stone returned after missing 53 games because of a blood clot.

UP NEXT

Flames: Hosts Columbus on Tuesday night.

Jets: At Los Angeles on Monday night.