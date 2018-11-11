https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-13381242.php
Saturday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|Prep Football
|CLASS 6A
Cypress Ridge 33, Cypress Falls 15
Fort Bend Clements 27, Fort Bend Kempner 26
Houston Langham Creek 28, Cypress Springs 7
SA Northside Brandeis 41, SA Northside Taft 13
SA Northside Brennan 38, SA Northside Holmes 7
|CLASS 5A
Fort Bend Elkins 35, Fort Bend Austin 21
Fort Bend Willowridge 21, Houston Sterling 8
FW Western Hills 51, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6
SA Jefferson 31, SA Edison 27
|OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 21, Rosenberg Terry 6
Houston Heights 55, Houston Westbury 0
|TCAL 6-Man
View Comments