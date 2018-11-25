https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-Scores-13418879.php
Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Colville 31, Royal 28
Class 1B=
Semifinal=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 82, Naselle 28
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Lynden 31, Fife 0
Class 2B=
Semifinal=
Kalama 47, Toledo 22
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Eastside Catholic 41, Bellevue 3
O'Dea 24, Mountain View 7
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Union 35, Puyallup 28
