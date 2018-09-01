https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-College-Football-13199262.php
Saturday's College Football
EAST
Boston College 55, UMass 21
Bryant 41, New Haven 31
Colgate 24, Holy Cross 17
Duquesne 45, Lock Haven 0
Georgetown 39, Marist 14
Lehigh 21, St. Francis (Pa.) 19
Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7
Villanova 19, Temple 17
SOUTH
Clemson 48, Furman 7
Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0
Jacksonville 63, St. Augustine's 14
Maryland 34, Texas 29
NC State 24, James Madison 13
South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15
MIDWEST
Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21
Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28
Illinois 31, Kent St. 24
Ohio 38, Howard 32
Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31
SOUTHWEST
Houston 45, Rice 27
Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27
Oklahoma 63, FAU 14
TCU 55, Southern U. 7
FAR WEST
Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0
