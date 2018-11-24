Saturday's College Basketball

EAST

American U. 73, UMBC 69

Binghamton 78, Sacred Heart 73

Buffalo 76, Marist 49

Colgate 84, Siena 79

Georgetown 93, Campbell 85

Hartford 93, W. New England 53

NJIT 77, LIU Brooklyn 70

Penn 112, Stockton 63

Rider 89, Wagner 65

Stony Brook 68, Rhode Island 58

UConn 91, New Hampshire 66

West Virginia 88, Valparaiso 76

SOUTH

Davidson 78, Northeastern 69

James Madison 78, N. Illinois 74

NC Central 83, Southern U. 71

New Orleans 97, Governors St. 53

Nicholls 62, W. Michigan 61, OT

Savannah St. 80, Alcorn St. 75

The Citadel 84, South Florida 81

Troy 77, North Alabama 58

Virginia Tech 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 37

W. Carolina 77, Jacksonville 65

Winthrop 116, Warren Wilson 76

MIDWEST

Ball St. 82, Evansville 72

Bradley 86, Chicago St. 70

Centre 76, Kalamazoo 56

Detroit 78, E. Michigan 74

Indiana St. 63, W. Kentucky 54

Miami (Ohio) 85, Army 55

Nebraska 73, W. Illinois 49

Notre Dame 95, DePaul 70

Ohio 85, Austin Peay 82, OT

Omaha 89, Montana St. 65

SW Minnesota St. 100, Crown (Minn.) 81

SOUTHWEST

S. Illinois 79, Tulsa 69

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.