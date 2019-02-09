Salnave scores 17 to carry Monmouth over Fairfield 61-49

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Ray Salnave had 17 points off the bench to carry Monmouth to a 61-49 win over Fairfield on Saturday.

Mustapha Traore had 16 points and nine rebounds for Monmouth (10-16, 9-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Diago Quinn added nine rebounds.

The Stags' 27.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Monmouth opponent this season.

Fairfield scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Taj Benning had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Stags (7-18, 4-9). Matija Milin added seven rebounds. Jonathan Kasibabu had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Landon Taliaferro was held to only 3 points. The Stags' leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, he shot 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Stags this season. Monmouth defeated Fairfield 74-57 on Jan. 17. Monmouth matches up against Rider on the road on Friday. Fairfield matches up against Canisius on the road on Friday.

