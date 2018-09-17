Sakkari cruises to comfortable opening win at Korea Open

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Third-seeded Maria Sakkari has had a 6-0, 6-1 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in just over an hour to advance to the round of 16 at the Korea Open.

In other first-round matches Monday, Stefanie Voegele had a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win over South Korean wildcard entry Choi Ji-hee and Tamara Zidansek beat fellow Slovenian Polona Hercog 6-1, 6-3.

Defending champion and No. 1-seeded Jelena Ostapenko has been drawn to play 2016 Korea Open winner Lara Arruabarrena in her first-round match. Second-seeded Kiki Bertens was drawn to open against Luksika Kumkhum.