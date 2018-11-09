  • FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington, Texas. A person familiar with the situation says free-agent Dez Bryant and the New Orleans Saints have agreed on contract terms that will add the former Cowboys star to one of the NFL’s top offenses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, because the roster move has not been announced. Photo: Ron Jenkins, AP / FR171331 AP
    FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington, Texas. A person familiar with the situation says free-agent Dez Bryant and the New Orleans Saints have agreed on contract terms that will add the former Cowboys star to one of the NFL’s top offenses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, because the roster move has not been announced. less
    FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington, Texas. A person familiar with the situation says ... more
    Photo: Ron Jenkins, AP
Photo: Ron Jenkins, AP
Image 1 of / 4

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 4
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington, Texas. A person familiar with the situation says free-agent Dez Bryant and the New Orleans Saints have agreed on contract terms that will add the former Cowboys star to one of the NFL’s top offenses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, because the roster move has not been announced. less
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington, Texas. A person familiar with the situation says ... more
Photo: Ron Jenkins, AP

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Dez Bryant has been injured in just his second practice with New Orleans Saints and the newly acquired receiver has indicated in social media posts that he has had a significant setback.

The team's injury report on Friday has listed Bryant as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati with an ankle injury, but a person familiar with the situation says the team is still awaiting the results of a doctor's examination of Bryant.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced any details of Bryant's medical exam.

Bryant has indicated on social media that the injury will be challenging to overcome, writing on his verified Twitter account, "Things was just starting to heat up for me ... I won't question the man upstairs ... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL