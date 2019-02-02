Saint Joseph's edges UMass 64-62 on Brown's 20 points

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charlie Brown Jr. scored 20 points and Saint Joseph's held on late to beat Massachusetts 64-62 on Saturday afternoon.

Lorenzo Edwards added 14 points for the Hawks (10-12, 3-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jared Bynum had 10 points and Taylor Funk led the team with 12 rebounds and finished with eight points.

The Hawks led 36-30 at the break but UMass surged 18-7 to open the second half, moving ahead 48-43 with 13:16 to play. The Hawks, who sent only seven players onto the court, remained within striking distance, tying the score three times before retaking the lead on a Bynum layup followed by a Brown jumper for a 58-54 edge with 3:22 remaining. Brown followed up with a pair of free throws to extend it to 60-54 and the Hawks held on for the win.

Rashaan Holloway scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Minutemen (8-14, 1-8). Curtis Cobb added 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists.