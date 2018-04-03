Sabres-Maple Leafs Sums
Published 9:43 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|1—2
|Toronto
|1
|3
|1—5
First Period_1, Toronto, Johnsson 2 (Polak, Plekanec), 5:44. Penalties_Scandella, BUF, (high sticking), 7:24; Polak, TOR, (high sticking), 13:11; Polak, TOR, major (high sticking), 19:09.
Second Period_2, Buffalo, Reinhart 24 (Ristolainen, O'Reilly), 2:27 (pp). 3, Toronto, Matthews 32 (Johnsson, Rielly), 5:01 (pp). 4, Toronto, Nylander 18 (Matthews), 7:39. 5, Toronto, Nylander 19 (Hyman), 10:32. Penalties_Falk, BUF, (interference), 3:59; Kadri, TOR, (interference), 11:13.
Third Period_6, Buffalo, Pominville 14 (Baptiste, Scandella), 2:56 (pp). 7, Toronto, Matthews 33 (Nylander, Gardiner), 6:29 (pp). Penalties_Zaitsev, TOR, (holding), 0:59; Mittelstadt, BUF, (high sticking), 5:44.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 9-10-15_34. Toronto 12-15-9_36.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 5; Toronto 2 of 3.
Goalies_Buffalo, Johnson 10-14-3 (36 shots-31 saves). Toronto, McElhinney 11-5-1 (34-32).
A_18,846 (18,819). T_2:31.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Andrew Smith.