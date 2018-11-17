S. Hauser, Chartouny help No. 24 Marquette beat Presbyterian

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Graduate transfer Joseph Chartouny picked a good time to make his presence felt at Marquette.

Sam Hauser scored 19 points and Chartouny added 16 off the bench as the No. 24 Golden Eagles overcame a sluggish start to pull away for a 74-55 nonconference victory over stubborn Presbyterian on Saturday.

Chartouny, who led the nation in steals per game last season at Fordham, hit 6 of 7 shots, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, and added five assists and five rebounds in 24 minutes.

"I thought Joseph's play was outstanding," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. "A lot of people out here are pointing to his shots, but I just thought his poise and his presence really settled our team down when we were rattled."

The Golden Eagles (3-1), coming off a 96-73 loss at Indiana on Wednesday, erased a six-point deficit with a flurry of 3-pointers to trigger a 29-8 run midway through the second half.

Adam Flagler scored 20 points and J.C. Younger added 12 for Presbyterian (3-2). The Blue Hose hit three consecutive 3-pointers to take a 40-35 lead with 13:46 remaining.

Marquette, which made just one of its first 16 3-point attempts, hit five consecutive ones from beyond the arc, opening a 55-46 lead on Chartouny's 3-pointer from the right corner with 7:45 remaining.

"Obviously, when you see the ball go in, it helps you feel good and helps your confidence go up, but you can't just rely on scoring," said Chartouny, a third-team All-Atlantic 10 pick last season. "Sometimes you're not going to be able to score, so you're going to have to do other stuff to get yourself going."

Chartouny averaged 17 minutes over Marquette's first three games but was 0 for 5 from the field and missed all four 3-point attempts.

"When the ball goes in, the basket starts getting a little bit bigger," Presbyterian coach Dustin Kerns said. "I thought we did good job of defending the three-point line and defending them. But they're good shooters, they're a good shooting team, and certainly they made the plays when they needed to."

Marquette had more turnovers than field goals in a lackluster first half, staggering to a 26-all tie at the break. The Golden Eagles were 7 of 28, missing all nine 3-point attempts, while committing eight turnovers.

Joey Hauser had 10 first-half points, including 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, as the cold-shooting Golden Eagles scored 12 points from the line.

Sam Hauser had 10 rebounds and Joey Hauser 8 to pace Marquette to a 45-24 advantage on the boards.

"There was enormous game pressure," Wojciechowski said. "We were down five, down six in the second half and I felt like at that point Presbyterian thought they could win the game. There was a lot of game pressure on our guys, and our guys responded."

BIG PICTURE

Presbyterian: The Blue Hose are following up victories over Welch and Boyce with consecutive games against ranked opponents since becoming a Division I program.

Marquette: With early victories over weak nonconference opponents, the Golden Eagles will have a better feel for where they stand over the next five-game stretch, which includes No. 2 Kansas, either Louisville or No. 5 Tennessee, and No. 12 Kansas State.

TURNING POINT

Marquette trailed 43-37 when Joey Hauser hit a 3-pointer to make it 43-40. Chartouny followed with his first 3 to tie it. Markus Howard hit another 3 to put the Golden Eagles up for good at 46-43.

FACING KANSAS

"It's a tradition-rich program, they have a Hall of Fame coach, and they have as much talent as anyone in the United States," Wojciechowski said. "It will be a tremendous challenge for us on a big stage and we welcome that."

UP NEXT

Presbyterian continues its two-game road trip against ranked teams at No. 20 UCLA on Monday.

Marquette faces second-ranked Kansas on Wednesday in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in New York City.

