Russell's game-winner sends Rhode Island past Harvard 76-74

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Fatts Russell's 3-pointer with four seconds left was part of his 20-point effort and Rhode Island beat Harvard 76-74 Friday night.

Meanwhile, Jeff Dowtin scored a career-high 31 points on a 13-of-19 shooting and scored six of the Rams' last nine points in the last 2½ minutes of play. Dowtin hit a 3-pointer with 72 seconds left to put Rhode Island up 73-72. Justin Bassey made a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to play to give Harvard a 74-73 lead. Ryan Preston blocked Noah Kirkwood's 3-point attempt as time expired.

Russell struggled shooting just 5 of 18 and 2 of 9 from 3-point range, but he distributed five assists with four rebounds and three steals and committed just one turnover. Cyril Langevine added 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Rhode Island (2-1).

Bassey, who scored 23, finished 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and made all six of his free-throw attempts for Harvard (2-2). Danilo Djuricic scored 20 points with five assists and Chris Lewis scored 10.