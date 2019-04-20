Rusnák scores 2 goals, Real Salt Lake tops FC Cincinnati 3-0

Real Salt Lake forward Sam Johnson, center, celebrates after scoring during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored two goals, Sam Johnson added another and Real Salt Lake beat expansion FC Cincinnati 3-0 on Friday night.

Salt Lake (3-4-1) won for the first time in five road games this season. Cincinnati (2-4-2) is winless in four matches.

Rusnák opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. Corey Baird blocked a clearance attempt, settled the loose ball and sent a shot off goalkeeper Spencer Richey's chest, and Rusnák sent the rebound into the back of the net from the penalty spot. Rusnák capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the 59th after Jefferson Savarino was taken down at the edge of the 18-yard box.

Johnson scored in first-half stoppage time by finishing a three-shot sequence with a close-range sliding attempt. He scored his first MLS goal on Saturday in a 2-1 victory over Orlando City, helping RSL snap a four-game slide.