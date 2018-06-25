https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Royals-2-Angels-0-13025214.php
Royals 2, Angels 0
Published 7:12 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
|Los Angeles
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Trout dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Hrrra rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vlbuena 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duda dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Escbr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fltcher ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Almnt cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Young cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|28
|2
|9
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|01x—2
E_H.Dozier (2). DP_Los Angeles 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield (23), H.Dozier (7), A.Gordon (7). SB_Fletcher (1). CS_R.Herrera (2), H.Dozier (2), A.Almonte (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Skaggs L,6-5
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Robles
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|Keller W,2-2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
T.Hill pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Hill (Fletcher).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:44. A_19,535 (37,903).
View Comments