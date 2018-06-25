Royals 2, Angels 0

Los Angeles Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 2 0 Trout dh 3 0 1 0 R.Hrrra rf 4 0 3 1 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 0 H.Dzier 1b 3 1 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 4 0 0 0 Duda dh 3 0 1 1 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 A.Escbr 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 2 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 1 0 Fltcher ph-rf 0 0 0 0 A.Almnt cf 3 0 1 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 1 0 0 Young cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 28 2 9 2

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 Kansas City 000 100 01x—2

E_H.Dozier (2). DP_Los Angeles 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Merrifield (23), H.Dozier (7), A.Gordon (7). SB_Fletcher (1). CS_R.Herrera (2), H.Dozier (2), A.Almonte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Skaggs L,6-5 7 7 1 1 2 8 Robles 1 2 1 1 1 1 Kansas City Keller W,2-2 7 2 0 0 2 6 Hill 0 0 0 0 0 0 McCarthy H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Peralta S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

T.Hill pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Hill (Fletcher).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:44. A_19,535 (37,903).