Rose scores 25 as Timberwolves beat Nets 112-102

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. The Timberwolves won 112-102. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in New York. The Timberwolves won 112-102. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Rose scores 25 as Timberwolves beat Nets 112-102 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Derrick Rose scored 25 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 112-102 on Friday.

Rose was 11 for 17 from the field, helping Minnesota get back on track after dropping two in a row. Taj Gibson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, and Jeff Teague finished with 15.

Brooklyn had six players score in double figures, but shot 41.8 percent from the field. Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 points apiece, and DeMarre Carroll finished with 13.

The Nets pulled within four on Dinwiddie's two free throws with 3 minutes left. But Rose made a floater and Teague found Robert Covington for a dunk to help the Timberwolves close it out.