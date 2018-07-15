Rooney not in DC United lineup against Whitecaps

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney was not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Rooney is listed as one of the seven available substitutes for coach Ben Olsen in the teams's first game at Audi Field.

The 32-year-old Rooney, who signed a 3 1/2-year designated-player contract with Major League Soccer on July 10, is the all-time leading scorer for England's national team and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Rooney led his boyhood team Everton with 11 goals last season before following in the footsteps of fellow countrymen David Beckham, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard in making the move to the United States.

United are 2-7-5 on the season while the Whitecaps are 7-7-5.