Rockies' German Marquez pitching no-hitter thru 6 vs Giants

Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez throws against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 14, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

Marquez has thrown 67 pitches Sunday in San Francisco.

Marquez retired the first 15 batters. He hit Kevin Pillar to lead off the sixth inning, then set down the next three hitters in order. He has struck out seven.

The 24-year-old right-hander is making his second start since signing a $43 million, five-year contract.

Colorado leads 4-0.

