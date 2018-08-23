Rockies 6, Padres 2

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Jnkwski lf 4 0 1 0 Blckmon cf 5 1 2 0 Pirela 2b 4 1 1 0 LMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Gnzal rf 4 0 1 1 Spngnbr 3b 4 0 1 1 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 1 2 0 Galvis ss 4 1 1 1 Parra lf 4 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 2 0 1 0 Desmond 1b 3 2 2 2 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 1 1 2 Nix p 2 0 0 0 J.Gray p 3 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 Oh p 0 0 0 0 Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 M.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 McMahon ph 0 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 33 6 10 5

San Diego 100 000 100—2 Colorado 120 002 01x—6

E_Hedges (8). LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 7. 2B_Spangenberg (8), Story (35). 3B_Desmond (8), Wolters (4). HR_Galvis (11). SB_Pirela (5), Blackmon (7), Story (18), Desmond (15). SF_Wolters (2).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Nix L,1-2 5 5 3 3 1 2 Maton 1 3 2 2 0 1 Diaz 2 2 1 0 2 2 Colorado Gray W,10-7 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 5 Oh H,18 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ottavino H,27 1 0 0 0 0 2 Oberg 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Nix.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:43. A_28,966 (50,398).