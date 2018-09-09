Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Blckmon cf 4 1 1 2
Utley ph-2b 0 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 2 0
J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 0 C.Gnzal rf 4 0 0 0
M.Mchdo ss 3 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0
M.Kemp rf 4 0 0 0 Dahl lf 3 1 1 0
Freese 1b 3 0 1 0 Desmond 1b 3 0 1 1
Vnditte p 0 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 Innetta c 3 2 2 1
Fields p 0 0 0 0 Freland p 2 0 0 0
Puig ph 1 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan cf 1 0 0 0 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0
Verdugo ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0
C.Tylor lf 2 1 2 1 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Bllnger ph-cf 1 1 1 0
A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0
Muncy ph-1b 2 0 1 1
Buehler p 2 0 0 0
Pderson ph 1 0 0 0
Grandal c 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 4 7 4
Los Angeles 000 010 001—2
Colorado 001 120 00x—4

DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 3. 2B_Muncy (16), Dahl (9), Iannetta (12). 3B_Bellinger (7). HR_C.Taylor (15), Blackmon (24), Iannetta (10). SB_Utley (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler L,6-5 6 6 4 4 1 7
Venditte 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rosscup 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Fields 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Freeland W,14-7 6 4 1 1 2 8
Oberg H,12 1 0 0 0 1 3
Ottavino H,30 1 0 0 0 0 1
Davis S,39-45 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Ottavino (Utley).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:41. A_47,867 (50,398).