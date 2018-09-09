https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Rockies-4-Dodgers-2-13215531.php
Rockies 4, Dodgers 2
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blckmon cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Utley ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Freese 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Desmond 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vnditte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Puig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ottvino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|001—2
|Colorado
|001
|120
|00x—4
DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 3. 2B_Muncy (16), Dahl (9), Iannetta (12). 3B_Bellinger (7). HR_C.Taylor (15), Blackmon (24), Iannetta (10). SB_Utley (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Buehler L,6-5
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Venditte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosscup
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fields
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Freeland W,14-7
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Oberg H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ottavino H,30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis S,39-45
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by Ottavino (Utley).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:41. A_47,867 (50,398).
