Rockies 4, Athletics 1
|Oakland
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Martini cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Blckmon cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cevas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Parra ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bre.And p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Du.Fwlr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Snztela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hatcher p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ottvino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000—1
|Colorado
|021
|100
|00x—4
DP_Oakland 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Colorado 9. 2B_Martini (4), M.Chapman (20), Phegley (4), Blackmon (17), Story (28), C.Gonzalez 3 (20). 3B_T.Murphy (1). HR_Arenado (27), Valaika (2). SF_K.Davis (5). S_Senzatela (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Anderson L,2-3
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hatcher
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Colorado
|Senzatela W,4-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|McGee H,13
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oh H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ottavino H,22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Davis S,29-33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Ottavino (Semien).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:57. A_47,809 (50,398).
