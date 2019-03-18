Robin Roberts hosting first night of NFL draft on ABC

Robin Roberts is returning to sports for one night, hosting ABC's coverage of the first round of the NFL draft on April 25.

The "Good Morning America" co-host was with ESPN from 1990 until 2005. She helped cover the draft and was a regular part of "NFL PrimeTime."

While ESPN's broadcast will focus on the Xs and Os of draft prospects, as well as how they will fit with their new teams, ABC's coverage will be geared more toward looking at what players overcame to get drafted as well as the role of their families along the way.

Roberts will be joined by the "ESPN College GameDay" crew for the coverage. This is the second year the draft will be on network television. Fox teamed with NFL Network for the first two nights last year.

The NFL draft will take place April 25-27 in Nashville.

