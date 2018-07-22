Tampa Bay Rays' Daniel Robertson hits a pinch-hit walkoff grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game to defeat the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Photo: Mike Carlson, AP
Image 2 of 4
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer reacts after giving up the fourth run of the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Sunday, July 22, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Photo: Mike Carlson, AP
Image 3 of 4
Miami Marlins' Justin Bour (41) and Martin Prado (14) celebrate with Cameron Maybin after all three scored behind Tampa Bay Rays catcher Adam Moore during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 22, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less
Photo: Mike Carlson, AP
Image 4 of 4
Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas follows through on a double that knocked in three runs in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Adam Moore during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 22, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less
Photo: Mike Carlson, AP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Daniel Robertson connected for a game-ending grand slam, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
Robertson drove a 1-0 pitch from Kyle Barraclough (0-4) into the left-field seats. Robertson's two-out shot was his eighth homer and came on the closer's 40th pitch of the inning.
The 28-year-old Barraclough allowed three straight hits, including Ji-Man Choi's RBI single, to start the ninth. Carlos Gomez struck out and Mallex Smith bounced into a forceout, but Willy Adames walked on a 3-2 pitch before Robertson was sent to the plate.