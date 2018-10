Rivers throws for 339 yards, 2 TDs as Chargers beat Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Virgil Green (88) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Los Angeles Chargers tight end Virgil Green (88) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, center, runs between Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and free safety Reggie Nelson, left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. less Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, center, runs between Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and free safety Reggie Nelson, left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Mike Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. less Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Mike Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 7, ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, center, is upended by Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson (27) and linebacker Marquel Lee, second from right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Carson, Calif. less Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, center, is upended by Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson (27) and linebacker Marquel Lee, second from right, during the first half of an NFL football game ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP











Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Rivers throws for 339 yards, 2 TDs as Chargers beat Raiders 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a 26-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

It is the 59th 300-yard passing game of Rivers' 15-year career and his eighth against the Raiders. He completed 22 of 27 passes and had a passer rating of 143.4.

Melvin Gordon had 120 yards from scrimmage (58 rushing, 62 receiving). His 1-yard run during the second quarter gave Los Angeles (3-2) a 17-3 lead at halftime.

Derek Carr was 24 of 38 for 268 yards for the Raiders (1-4). He accounted for Oakland's lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard pass to Jordy Nelson which brought the Raiders within 27-10.

He also had a costly interception in the end zone to Melvin Ingram during the third quarter. The Chargers turned that into a 96-yard, eight-play drive to Rivers' 13-yard TD pass to Virgil Green early in the fourth period.

Oakland's Marshawn Lynch came into the game fourth in the league in rushing but was held to 31 yards on nine carries.

The teams traded field goals before the Chargers took control, scoring 23 straight points. Austin Ekeler gave Los Angeles a 10-3 lead in the second quarter when he took a swing pass and went 44 yards for a score.

Gordon's touchdown put the Chargers up by two scores at halftime.

Caleb Sturgis' 30-yard field goal extended the lead to 20-3 in the third quarter.

HOME SWEET HOME?

The crowd at StubHub Center was predominantly Raiders fans, but it didn't matter to the Chargers. The Chargers have won seven of their last eight at their temporary home until the new stadium at Inglewood opens in 2020.

A FIRST FOR INGRAM

Ingram's third-quarter interception was his first in 82 regular-season games. He did have an interception in the 2013 playoffs against Cincinnati.

NEW HOLDER, SAME RESULT

The Chargers signed punter Donnie Jones to be the new holder for Caleb Strugis, but Sturgis still missed an extra point.

Sturgis' PAT attempt after the Green touchdown bounced off the upright for his fourth miss of the season and third in the past two games. The sixth-year kicker has missed four extra points this season, equaling the amount he had over three seasons in Philadelphia from 2015-17.

UP NEXT

Raiders: face Seahawks next Sunday in London.

Chargers: at Browns next Sunday.

___

Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL