Rinne shines in return, Predators beat Lightning 4-1

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. less Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP

Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (8) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. less Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (8) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center J.T. Miller (10) controls the puck in front of Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Lightning center J.T. Miller (10) controls the puck in front of Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP

Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) gets knocked down by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) after getting off a shot on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. less Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) gets knocked down by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) after getting off a shot on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP

Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) knocks the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning center J.T. Miller (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) knocks the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning center J.T. Miller (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) gets past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) gets past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) takes the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning center J.T. Miller (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) takes the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning center J.T. Miller (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a stick save on a shot by the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a stick save on a shot by the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP

Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala (22) chases after the puck after getting around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi (5) and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. less Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala (22) chases after the puck after getting around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi (5) and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL ... more Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP

















Rinne shines in return, Predators beat Lightning 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pekka Rinne didn't miss a beat after being sidelined for two weeks.

He made 42 saves after sitting out five games with an injury, and the Nashville Predators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Thursday night.

"Anytime you miss time, you're a little nervous," Rinne said. "I was happy that we played one of the top teams. You have to have a mindset that you might be busy. I felt good, and obviously very happy with the win."

Rinne was hurt in the third period of a 5-3 victory at Calgary on Oct. 19. He was stretching to try and stop the puck when teammate Kevin Fiala landed on top of the goalie in an awkward-looking collision.

Kyle Turris, Roman Josi, Calle Jarnkrok and Miikka Salomaki scored, and Ryan Johansen had two nifty assists for the Predators. Right wing Viktor Arvidsson, who has eight goals and 12 points, was a late scratch due to a lower-body injury and is day to day.

The Predators reached 10 wins in 13 games, the fastest in franchise history. The previous mark was 15 games, done three times.

Nashville (6-0-0) became the fifth team in NHL history to start a season with six or more consecutive road wins.

Tampa Bay got a goal from Slater Koekkoek, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots. Nashville is the only opponent Vasilevskiy (0-3-1) has never beaten.

"We had our chances," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Rinne made an outstanding save four minutes into the game when he lifted his right pad while lunging to the right and stopped Brayden Point's rebound shot.

"He looked really sharp to me," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "He was brilliant. He needed to be — they're a dangerous team."

Rinne has 315 NHL wins and is four short of tying Miikka Kiprusoff for the most by a Finnish-born player.

Turris opened the scoring at 6:02 of the first before Josi made it 2-0 with 6.4 seconds left in the period off a backhand pass through the crease by Johansen.

"It was pretty unreal," Rinne said of Johansen's pass from near the left-wing boards. "A beautiful goal. It was pretty cool to see in a game."

Koekkoek snapped a 16-game goal drought and cut the deficit to 2-1 from the left circle at 14:21 of the second.

Tampa Bay outshot the Predators 17-4 in the period.

"The ice was lopsided at that point," Laviolette said.

Johansen made another backhand pass to set up Jarnkrok's goal with 3:18 to play.

"They made us pay for the looks that we gave them," Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh said.

Salomaki added an empty-netter.

Nashville has earned a point in 13 of its last 14 games (11-1-2) against the Lightning.

NOTES: Tampa Bay D Victor Hedman (shoulder) sat out his third straight game and could miss games at Montreal and Ottawa this weekend. LW Ondrej Palat (foot) also was sidelined for the third consecutive game. ... Nashville LW Zac Rinaldo (lower body) didn't play. ... Laviolette coached his 1,100th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Lightning: At the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports