Reynolds scores 20 to carry Yale over Princeton 81-59

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blake Reynolds matched his career high with a season-high 20 points as Yale routed Princeton 81-59 on Saturday night.

Alex Copeland had 15 points for Yale (20-7, 10-4 Ivy League). Azar Swain added 14 points. Miye Oni had 12 points and eight rebounds for the visitors.

Richmond Aririguzoh had 15 points and five assists for the Tigers (16-11, 8-6). Myles Stephens added 13 points and nine rebounds. Max Johns had 10 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Yale defeated Princeton 74-60 on Feb. 8.

