SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres rookie Franmil Reyes is settling in, which could make opposing pitchers uneasy.

Reyes hit a two-run homer that put San Diego ahead and the Padres got a fine effort from their bullpen Tuesday night in a 9-5 victory over the Miami Marlins.

"I think that every player when you get called up to the big leagues, after the first couple of days you get comfortable," Reyes said. "And my teammates have been great, telling me it's the same baseball everywhere so don't change anything. Be the same guy you were down in Triple-A, and that was the key."

Eric Hosmer had three hits and the Padres won a matchup of last-place teams, handing Miami its first loss this season in a game started by Dan Straily.

Reyes, called up May 14 from the minors, connected in the sixth inning off Straily (2-1) for the rookie's third homer in six games and second in two days at Petco Park. San Diego scored four in the eighth to break the game open, with pinch-hitter Christian Villanueva producing a two-run single.

"Franmil's homer got us going again," manager Andy Green said. "That ball was crushed. It's fun watching him get into a groove and get comfortable in the box."

When the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Reyes was summoned from Triple-A El Paso, his 14 home runs were the most at any level in the minors. He hit 25 homers at Double-A last season.

"I think he was anxious when he showed up here and that's not surprising," Green said. "He seems more relaxed, more at ease."

Reyes didn't miss Straily's hanging slider.

"It was pretty clear he was probably sitting on that pitch at that point, the way he hit it and how far he hit it," Straily said. "Tip your cap and move on. He beat me right there."

Craig Stammen (3-0) won in relief of starter Tyson Ross. Adam Cimber worked a spotless seventh inning, Brad Hand pitched the eighth and Kirby Yates got the final three outs.

JT Riddle had an inside-the-park homer for the Marlins in the ninth.

Miami had won all five of Straily's starts this year. But he elevated a changeup to Reyes, and his drive soared into the second deck in left-center to give the Padres a 5-4 edge.

That was the end of the night for Straily, who allowed four earned runs and seven hits.

"I thought he had enough to get through that guy but he just left the ball up," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Ross, who won his previous two starts, got a quick hook Green. The right-hander was decent in his 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, six hits and a walk. He struck out four.

The Marlins chased Ross and scored three in the sixth to take their first lead of the game, 4-3.

J.T. Realmuto's triple scored Derek Dietrich after his leadoff single. Ross struck out Justin Bour on his 87th and final pitch. Stammen came on and Brian Anderson smacked a tying single. Two batters later, J.B. Shuck's double gave the Marlins a 4-3 advantage.

The Marlins pulled to 3-1 in the fourth when Bour, who opened the inning with a double for his second hit, scored on Riddle's double-play ball.

The Padres jumped on Straily with a three-run first. Travis Jankowski, Cory Spangenberg and Hosmer opened the game with three consecutive singles.

Hosmer's hit scored Jankowski, and when the ball skipped past center fielder Lewis Brinson for an error, Spangenberg came around as well. Hosmer scored on Raffy Lopez's single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: C Austin Hedges (elbow) had his minor league rehabilitation stint halted and has returned to the club. He'll meet with a team doctor on Wednesday. ... OF Wil Myers (oblique) has resumed baseball activities.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (0-7, 4.69 ERA) makes his third career start vs. San Diego on Wednesday night after losing his first two outings against the Padres. The Marlins have dropped each of Urena's 11 starts this season and a franchise-worst 13 straight dating to last September. He has allowed four runs in each of his past two outings.

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (3-6, 4.97) makes his team-leading 12th start in the third game of the four-game set. He's pitched well of late, going 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA in his last four outings. In three of those starts, he pitched into the eighth inning.

