Reunion time: Seahawks sign veteran guard J.R. Sweezy

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks added depth to their offensive line Wednesday by signing veteran guard J.R. Sweezy.

Sweezy rose to prominence during his first four seasons in the league playing for the Seahawks. He signed with Tampa Bay prior to the 2016 season but then missed the entire year with a back injury. He started 14 games in 2017 but finished that season on injured reserve with a leg injury and was released by the Bucs in June.

Sweezy was a defensive lineman in college who converted to offensive line in Seattle and has been a right guard the majority of his career. Sweezy was a starter for both Seattle teams that reached the Super Bowl. He'll likely compete with right guard D.J. Fluker and left guard Ethan Pocic for a starting spot.

The Seahawks released guard Avery Young to clear a roster spot.

