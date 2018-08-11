McMahon HR replacing ailing Arenado, Rockies top Dodgers 5-4





































DENVER (AP) — As he rounded first base, Ryan McMahon turned back toward his teammates in the dugout, hollered and emphatically clapped twice.

It was just the emotion shining through.

McMahon hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning after replacing injured slugger Nolan Arenado , Colorado's beleaguered bullpen kept the Dodgers in check and the Rockies beat Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Friday night.

McMahon entered the game in the fifth when Arenado was taken out with soreness in his right shoulder. The left-handed McMahon lined a fastball from left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup (0-1) to straightaway center and heartily celebrated as he rounded first.

"I was really pumped up," McMahon said. "We needed that one."

McMahon's homer overcame a rough night on the bases for the Rockies, who had two runners thrown out at home trying to score on grounders. Running on contact, Carlos Gonzalez was easily thrown out in the first and Trevor Story in the third.

It was a rough night at the plate as well — the Rockies were 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

But the bullpen was lights out a night after giving up five homers and seven runs. The relievers went a combined 3 1/3 scoreless innings after starter Jon Gray left, with Jake McGee (2-4) picking up the win and Adam Ottavino closing out the ninth instead of a struggling Wade Davis. It was Ottavino's fifth save.

"For them to go out there and not give up anything ... that was incredible," said Gray, who allowed four runs over 5 2/3 innings. "So hopefully that next step gets taken and we go off from here."

DJ LeMahieu had a two-run homer in the first to help the Rockies snap a six-game skid against the Dodgers at Coors Field. It was his first homer since June 28.

There was reason for a degree of concern with the durable Arenado leaving the game. The Gold Glove third baseman has been bothered by a sore shoulder for a week and tweaked it while turning a double play in the third inning. He was covering second base on a play that was scored 3-5-3.

"After it, I had trouble throwing," said Arenado, who hopes to be back in the lineup Saturday. "It hurt too much to let it fly after that."

McMahon replaced Arenado at third base and hit his first homer since June 20.

"It was Mac's night to give us a big swing," Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Max Muncy had two doubles and a two-run homer for the Dodgers, while Cody Bellinger added three singles. Los Angeles remains in a first-place tie with Arizona in the NL West.

Kenta Maeda went 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs before running out of steam and was replaced by Rosscup, a reliever Los Angeles claimed off waivers from Colorado on July 11.

"I think all my pitches were average today," Maeda said through a translator. "Nothing really stood out per se."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of an irregular heartbeat. MGR Dave Roberts didn't have a timetable for his return.

Rockies: LHP Mike Dunn (left shoulder joint inflammation) tossed a recent bullpen session. ... RHP Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) threw on the side Friday and "feels good," manager Bud Black said.

FAMILIAR FOE

McMahon said he faced Rosscup during a live batting practice a few months ago when both were with Colorado.

The result?

"I hit a home run against him in live BP," McMahon said.

TO THE BULLPEN?

In Jansen's absence, Roberts said moving Maeda to bullpen remains a possibility. Maeda hasn't discussed that with his manager yet.

"It's hard to say until we have that conversation," Maeda said.

ROCKIN' IN THE CAGE

Singer Chris Stapleton took batting practice off Black before the game. Clayton Kershaw, Ian Desmond and Charlie Blackmon stood around the cage to watch.

Stapleton hit a sharp single to left on his first pitch and then got jammed on the next two pitches before calling it a day. Asked if he hit any homers, Stapleton responded: "An inside the park one."

He played at the Pepsi Center on Friday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (5-4, 3.63 ERA) faced the Rockies on June 2 at Coors Field, giving up four runs in five innings.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (10-7, 3.04 ERA) is 7-2 with a 2.18 ERA in 10 starts at Coors Field this season.

