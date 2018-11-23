Redskins-Cowboys Stats
|Washington
|0
|7
|6
|10—23
|Dallas
|7
|3
|14
|7—31
|First Quarter
Dal_Elliott 16 run (Maher kick), 10:02.
|Second Quarter
Was_Davis 53 pass from McCoy (Hopkins kick), 7:04.
Dal_FG Maher 28, 1:28.
|Third Quarter
Was_Quinn 10 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 9:02.
Dal_A.Cooper 40 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:47.
Dal_A.Cooper 90 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:10.
|Fourth Quarter
Dal_Prescott 5 run (Maher kick), 14:11.
Was_Bibbs 1 run (Hopkins kick), 11:43.
Was_FG Hopkins 31, 1:13.
A_92,076.
___
|Was
|Dal
|First downs
|18
|20
|Total Net Yards
|331
|404
|Rushes-yards
|20-80
|34-146
|Passing
|251
|258
|Punt Returns
|2-40
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-44
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-14
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-38-3
|22-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|4-31
|Punts
|5-45.6
|6-47.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|26:37
|33:23
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 12-35, McCoy 5-28, Bibbs 3-17. Dallas, Elliott 26-121, Prescott 6-18, R.Smith 2-7.
PASSING_Washington, McCoy 24-38-3-268. Dallas, Prescott 22-31-0-289.
RECEIVING_Washington, Reed 6-75, Doctson 6-66, Quinn 5-26, Bibbs 3-19, Davis 2-73, Peterson 2-9. Dallas, A.Cooper 8-180, Elliott 5-22, Jarwin 2-25, Gallup 2-19, N.Brown 1-22, Olawale 1-10, Hurns 1-7, Beasley 1-5, Schultz 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.