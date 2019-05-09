Reds avoid sweep with 3-0 win against A's

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, right, celebrates with Derek Dietrich (22) after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' Chris Bassitt in the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. less Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, right, celebrates with Derek Dietrich (22) after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' Chris Bassitt in the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 9, 2019, in ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Reds avoid sweep with 3-0 win against A's 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Dietrich continued his power surge with another home run, his fifth in six games, and the Cincinnati Reds blanked the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Thursday to snap a 10-game interleague losing streak.

Tanner Roark and three relievers combined on a six-hitter to help the Reds avoid being swept by the A's for the first time since 2004. It's Cincinnati's fourth shutout this season.

Eugenio Suárez also went deep and doubled twice for the Reds.

Cincinnati entered the day 148-209 in interleague games with a league-worst .415 winning percentage. The Reds hadn't beaten an American League team since a 7-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on July 10, 2018. They were no-hit by Mike Fiers in the first game against Oakland on Tuesday then lost 5-4 in 13 innings Wednesday.

Roark (3-1) allowed three hits over six innings and got the A's to hit into a pair of double plays while winning his third consecutive start. Roark walked two and struck out three.

Amir Garrett retired two batters, David Hernandez set down four and Raisel Iglesias pitched through a shaky ninth for his seventh save in nine tries.

Iglesias walked Kendrys Morales and gave up a two-out double to Chad Pinder but got Ramon Laureano to foul out.

Suárez doubled and scored when Dietrich lined an 0-2 pitch from A's starter Chris Bassitt into the right-field stands in the first inning. Dietrich, who homered four times in the Reds' four-game series against the Giants over the weekend, raised his right fist and celebrated even before the ball cleared the fence.

Suárez homered in the third to make it 3-0 then doubled again in the eighth but was thrown out trying to steal third.

Bassitt (1-1) allowed three runs, walked one and had nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

SHOULD HAVE STAYED PUT

José Peraza reached on a bunt single in the fifth then took off running when catcher Josh Phegley's throw sailed past first base into the Reds bullpen for an error. Right fielder Stephen Piscotty retrieved the ball then threw to Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman, who collided with a sliding Peraza well short and wide of the bag. Chapman easily tagged Peraza out.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: DH Khris Davis was rested because of a sore left hip. ... 1B Mark Canha (sprained right wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (3-1, 1.97 ERA) faces the San Francisco Giants for the second time in six days Friday at Oracle Park. Castillo gave up four runs in seven innings and had a no-decision against the Giants on Sunday.

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (4-2, 2.75) goes against the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a three-game series at the Coliseum on Friday. Montas has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his seven starts this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports