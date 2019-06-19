https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Reds-4-Astros-3-14016510.php
Reds 4, Astros 3
|Houston
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brntley rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Ervin lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|White 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lrenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vrlnder p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dvenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DSclfni p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Hrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|Houston
|000
|001
|020—3
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|10x—4
DP_Cincinnati 3. LOB_Houston 5, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Brantley (21), Alvarez (1), Gurriel (17), White 2 (10), Votto 2 (14), Barnhart (5). HR_Bregman (20), Winker (12), Dietrich (18), K.Farmer (6). CS_VanMeter (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander L,9-3
|7
|6
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|DeSclafani W,4-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Dav.Hernandez H,11
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett H,12
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|R.Iglesias H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lorenzen S,4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Devenski (VanMeter). WP_R.Iglesias.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:55. A_25,347 (42,319).
View Comments