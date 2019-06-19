Reds 4, Astros 3

Houston Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Bregman ss 4 1 1 2 Winker lf 4 1 1 1 Brntley rf 4 1 3 0 Ervin lf 0 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 0 1 1 Votto 1b 4 1 2 0 Gurriel 3b 4 0 2 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0 Detrich 2b 2 1 1 2 White 1b 4 0 2 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 0 0 0 VnMeter ph 0 0 0 0 Reddick ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Vrlnder p 2 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 Straw ph 0 1 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 Dvenski p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 1 0 Peraza ss 3 0 0 0 DSclfni p 2 0 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0 K.Frmer 2b 1 1 1 1 Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 29 4 6 4

Houston 000 001 020—3 Cincinnati 300 000 10x—4

DP_Cincinnati 3. LOB_Houston 5, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Brantley (21), Alvarez (1), Gurriel (17), White 2 (10), Votto 2 (14), Barnhart (5). HR_Bregman (20), Winker (12), Dietrich (18), K.Farmer (6). CS_VanMeter (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Verlander L,9-3 7 6 4 4 1 8 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati DeSclafani W,4-3 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 4 Dav.Hernandez H,11 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Garrett H,12 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 R.Iglesias H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Lorenzen S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Devenski (VanMeter). WP_R.Iglesias.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:55. A_25,347 (42,319).