Red Sox not sure when Price will pitch next after being hit

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

CHICAGO (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he isn't sure when David Price will make his next start after the left-hander was hit by a line drive.

Price was struck on his left wrist in the third inning of Wednesday night's 14-6 win against Miami at Fenway Park. Price visited a hand specialist on Thursday morning and Cora says he is fine, but he doesn't know if he'll take his next turn in the rotation next week in Atlanta.

Cora says "We'll see how he feels the next few days and then we'll go from there."

Price is 14-6 with a 3.60 ERA in his first 26 starts for the AL East-leading Red Sox.

Cora says he isn't sure who will pitch against the Braves if Price is unavailable. He mentioned Hector Velazquez as a possibility, or the Red Sox could opt for one of their promotions when major league rosters expand on Saturday.

